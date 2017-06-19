Six Months on, the Basement Gig Continues Supporting Emerging Artistes

The sixth edition of the Basement Gig will hold on Friday, June 23rd 2017 at the Cielo Lounge, Ikeja GRA by 6pm.

The monthly event offers a platform for emerging artistes to perform and interact with existing and potential fans. This month’s edition will feature performances by artistes such as Tolani, Triq, Kayode, King Bernard, Tinny Entertainment’s only female act, Bella and King Perry.

The event, as always, will be hosted by Cool FM OAP Kemi Smallz, and music will be provided by the official DJ for the event, DJ Six7even.

The Basement Gig, an initiative of The Zone Agency, is supported by Zebra Stripes Networks and Cielo Lounge.

The evening offers an opportunity for endless fun, relaxation and connectivity

