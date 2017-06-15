Skales Reveals Weirdest Place He Has Had S*x, His Favourite Part Of Woman’s Body – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Skales Reveals Weirdest Place He Has Had S*x, His Favourite Part Of Woman's Body
Information Nigeria
Kaduna born Nigerian rapper & singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, who performs under the mononym Skales, in an edition of Netsecretquestions revealed the weirdest place he has had s*x, his favourite part of woman's body and his wildest s*xual fantasies.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!