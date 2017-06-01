Skales Shares Heart-breaking Childhood Memories on New Album
Afro-pop superstar Skales released his widely anticipated sophomore album titled ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ on the 29th of May, 2017, and has shared a series of touching experiences he encountered growing up on a number of tracks, particularly the album’s number 2 track ‘Mama’. Skales raps on the inspirational song “I remember those nights […]
