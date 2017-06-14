Skuki Peeshuan’s Femme Fatale Guide: The ABC Guide to Emotional Manipulation #LiterallyWhatsHot

You are not complex, you are vague; you have simply gone from being that easy-to-predict girl to a mystery he must unravel. — Peeshaun, one-half of hip-hop duo, Skuki If you just read that quote and you’re not thinking this is some Art of 48 Laws of Power s*** right here, I’ll send you a […]

The post Skuki Peeshuan’s Femme Fatale Guide: The ABC Guide to Emotional Manipulation #LiterallyWhatsHot appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

