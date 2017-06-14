Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skuki Peeshuan’s Femme Fatale Guide: The ABC Guide to Emotional Manipulation #LiterallyWhatsHot

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

You are not complex, you are vague; you have simply gone from being that easy-to-predict girl to a mystery he must unravel. — Peeshaun, one-half of hip-hop duo, Skuki If you just read that quote and you’re not thinking this is some Art of 48 Laws of Power s*** right here, I’ll send you a […]

The post Skuki Peeshuan’s Femme Fatale Guide: The ABC Guide to Emotional Manipulation #LiterallyWhatsHot appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.