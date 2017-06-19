Pages Navigation Menu

Sleeping Minister: Rotimi Amechi Caught Sleeping During 52nd Birthday Lecture (Photo)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Chief Rotimi Amaechi, the ex-governor of Rivers state, recently turned 52.

In honor of the ex-governor who now serves as minister in the present government, a birthday symposium was held.

The event was highly glamorous, however, there is a photo making the rounds all over social media.

In the said photo, the transport minister was spotted dozing off while the lecture was going on.

Below is the photo Nigerians cannot stop talking about.

