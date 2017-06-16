Pages Navigation Menu

Small Doctor giving back to the society (photos)

Nigeria singer Small Doctor on Wednesday visited primary schools to donate school bags and writing materials to students. Along with Junior Boi, Soji Omo Banke, Tata Sly, the singer visited State Primary School, Akilo Primary School, and Anwar’ul Islam Primary School to donate the materials. Speaking at the event, the singer said, “This is just my …

