Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snoop Dogg : American rapper, wife celebrate 20th wedding anniversary – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Snoop Dogg : American rapper, wife celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Pulse Nigeria
Popular American rap star, Snoop Dogg and Shante his wifey, has now been married for 20 years! Snoop, whose real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr., married his high school sweetheart, Shante Taylor, on June 12, 1997 and although there have been …
#TBT: Snoop Dogg shares epic throwback photo to celebrate 20th wedding anniversaryNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.