Snoop Dogg : American rapper, wife celebrate 20th wedding anniversary – Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Snoop Dogg : American rapper, wife celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Pulse Nigeria
Popular American rap star, Snoop Dogg and Shante his wifey, has now been married for 20 years! Snoop, whose real name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr., married his high school sweetheart, Shante Taylor, on June 12, 1997 and although there have been …
#TBT: Snoop Dogg shares epic throwback photo to celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!