Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snoop Dogg & wife, Shante Broadus celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with throwback photos

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in 1996 and have three kids together; 22-year-old Corde, 20-year-old Cordell, and 17-year-old Cori. Back in 2004, he filed for divorce from Shante citing irreconcilable differences, but eventually called it off. They later renewed their wedding vows in …

The post Snoop Dogg & wife, Shante Broadus celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with throwback photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.