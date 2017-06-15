Snoop Dogg & wife, Shante Broadus celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with throwback photos

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in 1996 and have three kids together; 22-year-old Corde, 20-year-old Cordell, and 17-year-old Cori. Back in 2004, he filed for divorce from Shante citing irreconcilable differences, but eventually called it off. They later renewed their wedding vows in …

The post Snoop Dogg & wife, Shante Broadus celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with throwback photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

