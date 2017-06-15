Pages Navigation Menu

So Hilarious! Binge Watch the Full Season 1 of Nigerian Filmmaker Fum Fum Ko's Series "Nneka the Uber Driver"

BellaNaija

So Hilarious! Binge Watch the Full Season 1 of Nigerian Filmmaker Fum Fum Ko's Series “Nneka the Uber Driver”
BellaNaija
We love finding new and exciting video content to share with our BNers and today, we're sharing the full first season of hit series “Nneka the Uber Driver“. The hilarious comedy series follows Nneka (played by Nikki Ease), a recent Harvard graduate and …

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News.

