So Nigerian Ladies Can Drive Truck? See One Here (Photos)

No food for a lazy person.According to a FB user who shared the photos,the lady pictured below whose name is Lizz Bett drives truck to feed herself.What a strong woman!

The post So Nigerian Ladies Can Drive Truck? See One Here (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

