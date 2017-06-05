So This ‘Baby Driver’ Movie Looks Like It’s Going To Be Good Fun [Trailer]

The first thing to make very clear here is that this has nothing, repeat nothing, to do with The Boss Baby, a pile of turd that somehow made it to the big screen.

With that all cleared up let’s see why Baby Driver has moviegoers pretty excited, including a rather rave review from the folks at Rolling Stone.

Seriously, they swear and everything:

He’s given us our generation’s great zombie rom-com, cop-movie-parody bromance and man-vs.-girlfriend’s-exes video-game action flick – now British director Edgar Wright takes on the one-last-job-goes-awry heist film, and we are better as a species for it. To wit: The underworld’s best getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) suffers from a crippling ringing in his ears due to a childhood accident. So whenever he’s on a job, the kid listens to a select playlist on his iPod … and Wright choreographs each set piece, stick-up and high-speed pursuit to whatever is playing on the soundtrack. It. Is. Beyond. Fucking. Awesome.

This trailer via Sony Movies SA:

The movie hits local cinemas on August 4 – boom.

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

