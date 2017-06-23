Social Media Reacts To Falz’s Take On Internet Fraud Promotion In Nigerian Music

Nigerians on social media have taken to their pages to react to rapper, FalzTheBahdGuy’s take on Nigerian musicians promoting internet fraud in their songs. Recall that Falz, a lawyer and rapper admonished fellow musicians to stop glorifying internet fraud in their music as it was destroying the lives of Nigerian youth. In reaction, Nigerians took…

The post Social Media Reacts To Falz’s Take On Internet Fraud Promotion In Nigerian Music appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

