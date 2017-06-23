Pages Navigation Menu

Social Media Reacts To Falz’s Take On Internet Fraud Promotion In Nigerian Music

Posted on Jun 23, 2017

Nigerians on social media have taken to their pages to react to rapper, FalzTheBahdGuy’s take on Nigerian musicians promoting internet fraud in their songs. Recall that Falz, a lawyer and rapper admonished fellow musicians to stop glorifying internet fraud in their music as it was destroying the lives of Nigerian youth. In reaction, Nigerians took…

