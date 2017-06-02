Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto approves N2bn for scholarship

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Sokoto State Government has approved two billion naira for the payment of tuition and upkeep allowances of its students studying locally and overseas. The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Gada, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto. He said that the ministry had recently concluded payment of entitlements of students, studying in Bangladesh and Sudan.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.