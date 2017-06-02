Sokoto Approves N2bn For Tuition

The Sokoto State Government has approved two billion naira for the payment of tuition and upkeep allowances of its students studying locally and overseas.

The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Gada, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto.

He said that the ministry had recently concluded payment of entitlements of students, studying in Bangladesh and Sudan.

Gada said that students in Uganda and other institutions around the globe would soon be paid their payments.

He said that the state’s scholarship board had been receiving tremendous support from the State Government.

The commissioner disclosed that 20,000 fresh and returning students were currently being sponsored by the State Government.

He said that the scholarship board had started processing information on students electronically to make payments to students faster and easier.

The commissioner said, however, that there were pressing challenges facing the board, including a lack of operational vehicles.

“There is a lack of vehicles required for effective running of the board and monitoring of our students in various institutions of higher learning across the country.’’

He said that the board was also lacking access to internet facilities for easier communication and monitoring of students within and outside the country. (NAN)

