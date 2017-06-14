Sokoto Sponsors 90 Alfas With N91m to Pray For Buhari In Mecca (DETAILS)

New information has revealed that as many as 90 Alfas are being sponsored by the Sokoto State government to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari in Mecca.

Alhaji Mani Katami, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, on Tuesday said the state government was sponsoring a 90-man contingent of Islamic clerics to Saudi Arabia with N91 million.

PM News reports that Katami made the disclosure in Sokoto, while addressing clerics travelling to the Holy Land to perform the lesser Hajj.

The commissioner said that each of the benefiting clerics was entitled to a Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) of N250, 000.

He urged the clerics to pray for the healing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

”This is to enable him to come back to Nigeria to continue with the good work he is doing for the country.





”The clerics are also going to pray for sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria,” Katami said.

The commissioner advised the clerics not to engage in any act capable of tarnishing the image of the country while in the Holy Land.

Sheikh Maidamma Shagari, who spoke on behalf of the clerics, lauded the state government for the gesture.