Sokoto State beggars to enjoy free Education

Children of Beggars, and those that are less privileged in Sokoto State will have access to education for free, this was made known by the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Wednesday at a special breakfast (iftar) session organised for hundreds of them by the state government. Tambuwal said that a pilot scheme started in 2016 …

The post Sokoto State beggars to enjoy free Education appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

