Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto To Spend N91 million On Prayers For Buhari

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Sokoto State Government has reportedly dished out the sum of N91 million in order to facilitate prayers for the President, Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the United Kingdom on account of his health. The state government through the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami, revealed on Tuesday that it would be sponsoring…

The post Sokoto To Spend N91 million On Prayers For Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.