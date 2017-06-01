Soldier, Policeman and 38 others paraded for tanker hijacking, robbery on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

38 suspects alongside a serving soldier and a police inspector were paraded by the Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday for allegedly hijacking fuel-laden trucks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 other suspects were also paraded for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and stealing to cultism. Addressing newsmen …

