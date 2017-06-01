Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soldier, Policeman and 38 others paraded for tanker hijacking, robbery on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

38 suspects alongside a serving soldier and a police inspector were paraded by the Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday for allegedly hijacking fuel-laden trucks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 other suspects were also paraded for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and stealing to cultism. Addressing newsmen …

The post Soldier, Policeman and 38 others paraded for tanker hijacking, robbery on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.