Soldier Sentenced to Death for Setting Boko Haram Suspect Ablaze

During a cordon and search operation in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Lance Corporal Hillary Joel was reported to have set a Boko Haram suspect ablaze, leading to his death. The soldier was found guilty of murder by the Army General Court Martial, Punch reports. The other soldiers who faced the court martial with […]

