Soldiers arrest five suspected bombers of Agip pipeline

Osa Okhomina,

Authorities of the Niger Delta Security Task Force code named Operation Delta Safe (ODS) has confirmed the arrest of Five persons suspected to be behind the detonation of dynamite at the Agip Oil Company Facility located at the Tebidaba-Ogboinbiri-Brass pipeline in the outskirt of Imgbiba community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

While the suspected bombers, identified as Ayebemi Dressman, Inimotimi Abule and Epemege Frank were arrested at a fishing camp along the Isonogbene community in Peremabiri community in the same council area of the State.

Two persons, Bibowa Anemi and Ngoriduwa Gomogo were arrested in Beneside community in Ekeremor area of Bayelsa State over alleged sabotage and theft of well heads belonging to another oil multinational company in the State.

The Commander of the Operation Delta Safe (ODS), Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Yenagoa during a briefing, said the suspected bombers of the oil facility disruption production with the dynamite attacks.

Commander Suleiman, represented by his Chief of Staff, Col. Danladi Jubril Abdulahi, said the arrest of the suspects were made possible by a tip off,” During the weekend , troops conducted several operations culminating to arrest of pipeline vandals”

“Recently, the ODS efforts in tackling the activities of pipeline vandals resulted in the arrest of suspected vandals that detonated dynamites resulting to the breach of an International Oil Company Facility located at the Tebidaba-Ogboinbiri-Brass pipeline in the outskirt of Imgbiba community of Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa State.”

“Following the incident, troops acted on a tipoff spotted suspected hideout at a fishing camp along Isonogbene where three suspects namely, Ayebemi Dressman, Inimotimi Abule and Epemege Frank were arrested in connection with vandalism at Peremabiri community in Bayelsa State.”

The ODS Troops deployed to Beneside community in Ekeremor area of Bayelsa State also recorded some successes with the arrest of two suspects, Mr. Bibowa Anemi and Ngoriduwa Gomogo over alleged sabotage and theft of well heads belonging to another oil multinational company in the State.

According to Col. Abudulahi,” the sabotage and theft of six well head Six actuator device belonging to an unidentified International Oil company led to disruption of the operations in the Oil company. The well heads are currently under repairs.”

The post Soldiers arrest five suspected bombers of Agip pipeline appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

