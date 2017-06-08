Somali Town taken over by Al Shabaab Militants

Al-Shabaab militants captured a town in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region on Thursday, a senior official said. While the group said it had killed at least 61 soldiers in the fighting, the military confirmed that Al-Shabaab killed 20. “It was heavy fighting. We lost 20 soldiers and 14 of our military cars were burnt. “We have …

The post Somali Town taken over by Al Shabaab Militants appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

