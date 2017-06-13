Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Some June 12 recollections

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Lanre Arogundade Under the editorship of Nsikak Essien, the Features desk of National Concord newspapers regularly contributed to the front page news by way of Newsfeatures – a unique blend of flowing news in features style. It was this unique arrangement that led to the decision that as the then Features Editor, I would lead the reportorial crew that would cover the casting of the ballot by Bashorun MKO Abiola, our Publisher and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate. In those days at Concord, MKO’s assingments were called grade A and no margin of error was allowed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.