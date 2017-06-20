Son kills mother for refusing to pay grandson school fees

By Emma Amaize

AGBARHA OTOR- A 37-year-old man, Alex, has struck his 59-year-old mother, Mrs. Florence Ederiene, dead with firewood at Agbarha Otor community, near Ughelli, Delta State, for allegedly refusing to pay the school fees of his son, Godstime, a grandson of the deceased.

Contacted on the incident, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said that the police were alerted about the murder of Mrs. Florence Ederiene by a sister to the suspect, Blessing.

He said that the deceased died on the spot and the remains were deposited at the mortuary of Central Hospital, Ughelli, for autopsy.

His words: ” On 13/06/2017 at about 1030hrs, one Blessing Ederiene ‘f’ of Umuose street, Agbarha Otor, reported that her brother, one Alex Ederiene, ‘m’ 37 years of Festac village, Agbarha Otor, murdered their mother by hitting her with a fire wood on the head for refusing to pay the school fees of his son, one Godstime Alex ‘m,’ being the deceased’s grandson.’

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

