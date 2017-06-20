Pages Navigation Menu

SON seizes N8bn substandard cables from China – The Punch

SON seizes N8bn substandard cables from China
The cables, according to the organisation, are cloned versions of 20 popular Nigerian brands and shipped from China into the country. The cables were discovered in two residential buildings in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos State by the enforcement team
