SON seizes N8bn substandard cables from China – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
SON seizes N8bn substandard cables from China
The Punch
The cables, according to the organisation, are cloned versions of 20 popular Nigerian brands and shipped from China into the country. The cables were discovered in two residential buildings in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos State by the enforcement team …
SON seizes N8b fake cables in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!