SON threatens to prosecute substandard steel manufacturers

By Franklin Alli

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has threatened to prosecute galvanised steel products manufacturing companies that produce substandard products.

Director-General of the SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, gave the warning in Lagos, yesterday, while receiving members of the Galvanised Steel Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (GSMAN), who paid him a courtesy visit.

Aboloma, however, pledged continued support for those firms which adhere to statutory standardisation requirements governing the sector, saying they deserved commendation for doing what is right.

He said that there have been improvements in the area of adherence to standards, but added that some people, due to the prevailing recession, were now resorting to cutting corners. He warned that SON would not tolerate that.

Aboloma said any company or individual caught would not only have their products confiscated, but that their premises would be sealed while they would be made to face the law.

He said a recent market survey conducted on some of the products from the sector showed massive failure in very critical parameters, urging operators to talk to themselves and put a stop to it forthwith.

According to him, there is no excuse for producing below standards, as Nigerian consumers must have value for any naira they spend in purchasing products.

While commending those who had been following the minimum standards, he urged them not to relent, so that they would maintain an edge over the substandard products being imported into the country.

“People complained to us, and we feel there is need to address these issues and maintain quality standards. If on our own, we fail to do so, it would be difficult to fight substandard products coming from outside”, he said.

The post SON threatens to prosecute substandard steel manufacturers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

