Sone Aluko advises Nigeria-born England U-20 stars against playing for England
Daily Post Nigeria
Sone Aluko advises Nigeria-born England U-20 stars against playing for England
Daily Post Nigeria
Fulham FC striker Sone Aluko has advised Nigerian-born England youngsters who just won the FIFA World Cup in South Korea to make the right decision of representing Nigeria at the senior level. Players such as Dominic Solanke, Fikayo Tomori, Sheyi Ojo, …
