Songwriter DeCarlo Claims Pia Mia’s version of ‘I’m a fan’ song is the only authorized version

The original songwriter of the controversial song ‘I’m a fan’, DeCarlo, has revealed that Pia Mia has the only authorized version of the song. Nigerians had earlier accused Pia of stealing Phyno’s because he released his version before hers and had flooded her instagram post with messages calling her a thief. However, in a more…

