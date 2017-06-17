SONM ICO Raises Over $30 Million in First 24 Hours – The Merkle
SONM ICO Raises Over $30 Million in First 24 Hours
As was to be expected, the SONM ICO attracted a lot of attention last night. A lot of people were hoping to buy some tokens, which lead to the website going down pretty quickly. Despite some other technical hurdles, it is evident the project has been a …
