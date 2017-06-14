Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes it to the second round of America’s Got Talent – E60buzz (press release) (blog)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment


Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes it to the second round of America's Got Talent
One of two survivors from the infamous Sosoliso crash, Kechi drew a standing ovation from the audience and judges after her voice had everyone gasping at the America got talent show audition. The Nigerian singer who amazed the judges and audience at …

