Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes make next stage of America’s Got Talent (Video)

The talented and resilient contestant of Nigerian descent, who survived the Sosoliso plane crash and flourished in spite of it, Kechi Okwuchi took to her Instagram page to announce her pleasant success at the America’s Got Talent. Recently, a video of her powerful performance at the competition where she impressed the judges made it to …

The post Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes make next stage of America’s Got Talent (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

