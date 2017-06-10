Pages Navigation Menu

Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Sings At America’s Got Talent 2017, Melts Hearts

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

Kechi Okwuchi Trust, one of the two survivors of 2005 Sosoliso plane crash performed at America’s Got Talent 2017 recently and melted the hearts of judges.

Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 took off from Abuja and crash landed at Port Harcourt International Airport, leaving 107 people dead out of 109.

Kechi alongside one other survivor was treated at Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg South Africa.

