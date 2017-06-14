South Africa: ANCYL to Back Dlamini-Zuma – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
South Africa: ANCYL to Back Dlamini-Zuma
AllAfrica.com
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) formally announced on Tuesday that it would lobby for former AU commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the country's next president. "There is nothing special about Cyril [Ramaphosa]. We respect him, however …
ANCYL leader list a 'recipe for disaster'
ANCYL explains its call for a Top 7
New ANC leader must expropriate land: ANCYL
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!