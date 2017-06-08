South Africa Appoints Insider Mogajane as Treasury Head – Bloomberg
|
Eyewitness News
|
South Africa Appoints Insider Mogajane as Treasury Head
Bloomberg
South Africa named Dondo Mogajane as the director-general in the National Treasury, appointing an official from within the department's ranks two months after President Jacob Zuma replaced a respected finance minister and his deputy. Mogajane, who has …
[ALERT] Dondo Mogajane appointed DG of National Treasury
South Africa's Dondo Mogajane confirmed as treasury's director general
Dondo Mogajane appointed as director general of National Treasury
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!