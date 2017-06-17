Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa buries 200-year-old ‘spirit’ of Dawid Stuurman – Daily Nation

South Africa buries 200-year-old 'spirit' of Dawid Stuurman
People carry the coffin as activists, community members, relatives and government officials attend the burial ceremony of Khoisan traditional leader and freedom fighter David Stuurman on June 16, 2017 in Hankey, South Africa. PHOTO | MICHAEL SHEEHAN …
Stuurman's spirit laid to rest: Final homecoming for Khoisan chiefDaily dispatch
It took 187 years, but Khoisan chief is homeHerald live

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

