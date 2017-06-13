South Africa: Commuters Rebel As Metrorail Fails – AllAfrica.com
|
Times LIVE
|
South Africa: Commuters Rebel As Metrorail Fails
AllAfrica.com
Commuters at Cape Town's central train station toyi-toyed, destroyed two cell phone shops, smashed glass, stoned a bus and burnt trains in frustration on Monday evening. In the afternoon trains across the city stopped running. The atmosphere was angry …
Train commuters go on rampage at Cape Town Station
#CTTrainStation chaos: more major delays expected
Metrorail commuters go on rampage at CTown station following major delays
