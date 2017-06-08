Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa economy falls into second recession in 8 years – Inside Mining

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Inside Mining

South Africa economy falls into second recession in 8 years
Inside Mining
South Africa's economy fell into a recession for the first time since 2009 after all but two industries – mining and agriculture, contracted for a second straight quarter in the first three months of the year. The 2017 mining results resemble those

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.