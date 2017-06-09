Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa Escapes Junk at Moody’s as Rating Cut One Step – Bloomberg

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World


South Africa Escapes Junk at Moody's as Rating Cut One Step
South Africa escaped wall-to-wall junk sovereign assessments from the three biggest ratings companies after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the nation by one level to the lowest investment grade. Moody's cut the nation's foreign and local-currency …
