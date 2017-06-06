Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa Follows Nigeria, Slips into Recession

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

South African Economy Plunges into Recession. The economy of African Giants, South Africa fell into a recession for the first time since 2009 after it contracted for a second straight quarter in the first three months of the year. Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 0.7% in the first quarter from a contraction of 0.3% in …

