South Africa Follows Nigeria, Slips into Recession

South African Economy Plunges into Recession. The economy of African Giants, South Africa fell into a recession for the first time since 2009 after it contracted for a second straight quarter in the first three months of the year. Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 0.7% in the first quarter from a contraction of 0.3% in …

