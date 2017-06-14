Army called in as bodies pile up at mortuaries – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Army called in as bodies pile up at mortuaries
Citizen
Members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been sent to Gauteng mortuaries to help with the backlog as the strike by assistant pathologists rages on. Democratic Alliance spokesperson on health Jack Bloom welcomed the move, and added …
South Africa: Forensic Pathologists Urged to Return to Work 'In the Interest of Justice'
Grieving GP families queue outside mortuaries as pathologists down tools
Bodies pile up in Gauteng mortuaries as strike continues
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!