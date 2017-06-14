Pages Navigation Menu

Army called in as bodies pile up at mortuaries – Citizen

Army called in as bodies pile up at mortuaries
Members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been sent to Gauteng mortuaries to help with the backlog as the strike by assistant pathologists rages on. Democratic Alliance spokesperson on health Jack Bloom welcomed the move, and added …
South Africa: Forensic Pathologists Urged to Return to Work 'In the Interest of Justice'AllAfrica.com
Grieving GP families queue outside mortuaries as pathologists down tools702
Bodies pile up in Gauteng mortuaries as strike continuesIndependent Online

