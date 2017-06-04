South Africa Get Goalkeepers Trainer For Super Eagles Clash

New South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter will work with an interim goalkeepers trainer ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on Saturday.

South Africa news outlet Sowetanlive.co.za reports that the South Africa Football Association through its Communication Manager Dominic Chihavi has confirmed the temporary appointment of the former Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United‚ Bafana Bafana goalkeepers trainer Alex Heredia.

Heredia is also a CAF‚ SAFA and FIFA instructor for goalkeepers in South Africa.

Chihavi according to Sowetanlive.co.za stressed that Heredia’s appointment was only for the match against the Nigerians and Baxter will finalise his technical team thereafter.

Heredia is a South Africa Premier League winner with Pirates and Sundowns and was part of the Bafana Bafana technical teams for the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in Mali in 2002 and South Africa in 2013.

The Super Eagles won bronze in Mali and became three times African champions in South Africa four years ago.

