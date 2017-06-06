School racism scandal – News24
News24
School racism scandal
A prominent Pietermaritzburg high school has been rocked with allegations of racism after a pupil was recorded using the “K” word. The WhatsApp voice note recorded by a Grade 11 pupil from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School (GHS) went viral on social …
