School racism scandal – News24

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

School racism scandal
News24
A prominent Pietermaritzburg high school has been rocked with allegations of racism after a pupil was recorded using the “K” word. The WhatsApp voice note recorded by a Grade 11 pupil from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School (GHS) went viral on social …
Change names of Pietermaritzburg Girls' High houses‚ petition demandsTimes LIVE
Pietermaritzburg pupil suspended after racist rantHerald live
#RacismAtPMBGHS: School rocked by girl's racist rantIndependent Online
AllAfrica.com –Jacaranda FM
all 8 news articles »

