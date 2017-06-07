Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa slides into second recession in 10 years

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business, News, South Africa | 0 comments

South Africa has fallen into second recession in a decade after economic growth dipped by 0.7% between January and March. Value of Rand, the country’s currency, also fell by 1% on the currency markets on Tuesday. Weak manufacturing and trade follows a 0.3% fall in GDP in the final quarter last year. Analysts had expected […]

