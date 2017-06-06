South Africa slips into recession

South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday. Data from Statistics South Africa in Pretoria showed the first quarter contraction was led by weak manufacturing and trade. The data showed that South Africa’s economy contracted by 0.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

