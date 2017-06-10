South Africa Stun Super Eagles in Uyo, Break Nigeria Jinx

By Johnny Edward in Uyo:

Bafana Bafana of South Africa secured their first ever win against the Super Eagles in a competitive game following a 2-0 victory in Group E in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Saturday.

Two second half goals from Tokela Rantie and substitute Percy Tau gave South Africa the win.

It was South Africa's first competitive win after 10 competitive games against the Super Eagles.

The defeat is Gernot Rohr's first defeat as Super Eagles coach.

The win takes South Africa to second place in the group behind Libya who thrashed Seychelles 5-1 on Friday.

Nigeria are third while Seychelles are bottom in the group.

The Super Eagles had the first chance on 11 minutes through Wilfred Ndidi but his left foot shot from the edge of the box went just over the bar.

In the 21st minute Kelechi Iheanacho was put through on goal but Itumeleng Khune got to the ball first and cleared away to safety.

A minute later Oghenekaro Etebo had the Eagles' best chance off a pass from Iheanacho but he couldn't direct his effort from close range towards goals.

Iheanacho was almost played through by Onazi but a timely block by South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo denied him a one-on-one with the keeper.

Khune was called to action in the 38th minute as he tipped Moses Simon's cross over the bar.

South Africa were almost gifted a goal on 43 minutes after Daniel Akpeyi spilled a cross but Themba Zwane's effort came off the post.

South Africa took the lead in the 54th minute through Rantie who headed in a right cross after he was left unmarked.

The Eagles made the game's first change with Ahmed Musa replacing Iwobi.

South Africa were unfortunate not to double their lead on 70 minute but Zwane hit the post.

In the 72nd minute Olanrewaju Kayode was brought on for Iheanacho.

Ndidi went close for the Eagles with 15 minutes left but his effort went just over the bar.

The Eagles had a chance to equalise on 79 minutes but Etebo did not get a clean strike on goal following a mix-up in the South African defence.

In the 82nd minute Tau made it 2-0 after he was put through on goal. He went round Akpeyi and slotted the ball into an empty net.

The Super Eagles' next 2019 AFCON qualifier is away to Seychelles in March 2018, while South Africa will host Libya also in March.

