South Africa tumbles into recession – The Australian
|
Times LIVE
|
South Africa tumbles into recession
The Australian
South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data from Statistics South Africa show, after the economy contracted in the first quarter led by weak manufacturing and trade. The economy contracted by 0.7 per cent in the first …
Capture is recipe for recession
Markets see South Africa cutting rates to boost growth
Government blamed for recession
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!