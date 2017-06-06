South Africa will give us a good fight – Rohr

Super Eagles techical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has said that Saturday’s AFCON qualifying match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be a difficult game for the team. Rohr said this on Tuesday in Uyo while speaking with newsmen after the Super Eagles’ first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The coach said that …

