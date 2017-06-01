Pages Navigation Menu

South African leaked emails to open Zuma up to renewed scrutiny

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

Leaked documents released by the South African media on Thursday alleging improper dealings in government contracts will open President Jacob Zuma up to renewed scrutiny. The media also feared that the documents could deepen divides in the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Zuma has survived calls to resign from within the usually united ANC in…

