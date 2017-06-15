South African Man With Four Wives Encourages Men To Follow In His Footsteps

A prominent South African businessman and now reality tv star, Musa Mseleku is making polygamy look fashionable and has urged men to emulate him.

The 43-year-old property developer from Port Shepstone, in his new reality show titled “Uthando Nes’thembu”, which means “Love and Polygamy” has opened his relationship with his wives and their 10 children to the public eye.

Speaking to reporters, he said his four wives – Busisiwe MaCele, Nokukhanya MaYeni, Thobile Mseleku and Mbali MaNgwabe are very happy to be married to him, adding that although he has faced heavy criticism from some people, he wanted to change people’s perceptions of polygamy.

“One of the biggest misconceptions [about] polygamous lifestyles is that it is a culture which seeks to oppress women,” Mr Mseleku said.

“I want to show men that you can be in a polygamous relationship and also be considerate. My wives impose restrictions on me. I have to be home an hour earlier than them so I can prepare to spend time with all of them,” He added.

One of the wives, Thobile Mseleku had nothing but love and praise for him, she said: “I knew what I was getting into and didn’t have a problem with it. I also come from a polygamous family,”

She also added that the other wives are like sisters to her and they all rely on each other for advice and help.

