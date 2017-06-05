South African Millionaire, Jabulani Ngcobo, AKA Cashflow Celebrates His Birthday (See His Bag Cake With Dollar Bills All Over It)

South African millionaire, Jabulani Ngcobo popularly known as Cashflow celebrated his birthday over the weekend at The Munro Boutique Hotel Johannesburg, South Africa with a Louis Vuitton bag cake with dollar bills all over it. See more photos of the birthday cake after the cut…

The post South African Millionaire, Jabulani Ngcobo, AKA Cashflow Celebrates His Birthday (See His Bag Cake With Dollar Bills All Over It) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

