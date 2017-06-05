Pages Navigation Menu

South African Police Open Inquiry After Government Contract Emails Leaked – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


South African Police Open Inquiry After Government Contract Emails Leaked
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa's elite police unit opened an inquiry on Monday after thousands of emails relating to alleged fraud in awarding government contracts were leaked, adding to a graft scandal that has deepened splits in the ruling …
